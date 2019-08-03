× Huntsville Utilities warning customers of a new scam targeting business owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a new tactic being used by scammers.

According to a post on the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page, a scammer contacted a local business owner claiming to be from Huntsville Utilities informing him his business’ power would be cut off within the hour unless he paid a more than $400 overdue bill. Instead of asking for a prepaid debit or credit card, the caller said they would only accept cash and that it had to be paid in-person to a Huntsville Utilities representative that would meet him at a specific location. The business owner in question withdrew the money and met the scammer before realizing what was happening.

Huntsville Utilities reminds customers they do not call and threaten disconnection over the phone. If you get a call like this, hang up and notify them immediately at (256) 535-1200.