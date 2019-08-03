Authorities searching for missing 1-year-old in Tennessee

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities are searching for an endangered child in Tennessee.

TBI tweeted early Saturday morning, saying one-year-old Carl James Carmichael has been missing since July 30.

The agency also stated he was last seen with Ella Amish, his non-custodial mother. Authorities said she is wanted for custodial interference.

Investigators added they believe Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey with Tennessee license plate 3R7-5L4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-4848 or TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.