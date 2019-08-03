Alabama fall camp continues with Fan Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Football is still a few weeks away, but some lucky Alabama fans got a taste of the Tide at Fan Day down in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the rain blew into T-town, but the fans still got to watch about half of the team's open practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium before it was delayed due to lightning and things kicked off again shortly after.

Before the team started practice, head coach Nick Saban held his first press conference of fall camp.

Saban says this team is one of the best conditioned he's had coming out of summer practice, plus the coaching staff has fallen into place nicely; Saban always tries to reinforce his message to his team and right now that message is don't look ahead and don't focus on the past.

"It's really important that they're able to focus on what they control today," Saban said. "We have so many players here who get frustrated about what happened yesterday or they get a little complacent because they had success yesterday and then we get some players who are worried about what's gonna happen in the future and really the things that you do today correctly, making the right choices and decisions, having the right work ethic preparing yourself to go out and play at a high level on a consistent basis that's what really prepares you for the future."

Both coordinators also addressed the media before classes; this year's offensive coordinator is Steve Sarkisian, coming back for a second try with the Tide program, and Pete Golding is leading Alabama on defense.