Alabama A&M Bulldogs kick off fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M Bulldogs got the 2019 season started with their first practice of fall camp Saturday morning with a helmets only session.

Fall camp is officially underway for @aamufb 🏈 One word to describe their mindset for the season? Championship More tonight on @whnt pic.twitter.com/QfHe89VqHG — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) August 3, 2019

The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-2 conference record last season, which was their first winning season in years.

Head coach Connell Maynor says their mindset for this season is easy they want to win and champions is the one word he would use to describe their entire mentality heading into the upcoming season.

"It's very simple we're gonna go full speed in every drill that we do individually so that we can get better individually every day and if we get better individually every day we'll get better as a team," Maynor said. "It's very simple we're gonna work as hard as we can every little drill that we do so we can get better so we'll be a better football team next week than this week and in the first game third game and on down the season. It's going pretty well the guys are flying around."