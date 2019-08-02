What To Expect This Weekend – Stormy At Times

This is the last weekend of freedom as most schools start on Monday. What are your chances of having a nice weekend? Right now most of Friday and Saturday look good with a greater chance of rain on Sunday. It’s that time of year where some locations get hammered with heavy storms while others stay partly sunny and hot. Have Live Alert 19 and our interactive radar ready to go this weekend just in case heavy rain moves your way.

Here is a look at the rain chances over the next seven days. Only spotty showers are possible Friday and Saturday with higher coverage Sunday.

Here is a look at the futurecast and you can see how the coverage of rainfall is truly “uneven.” We’ve seen some areas get an inch of rain while others get a trace or nothing. Some parts of Madison County got soaked Friday while officially at Huntsville International only got a trace. We could have a similar scenario this weekend.

If you have plans for the Main Street Music Festival in Albertville this weekend or Swim For Melissa in Huntsville, let’s hope the rain stays away. Only isolated showers are expected both days with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The risk is only 20% both days.

Some folks head to the beach this weekend. There could be a greater chance of rain and storms along the gulf coast this weekend. Still go because there will be plenty of time to soak up some sunshine. There is a tropical wave that will stay along the Atlantic Ocean side of Florida over the weekend.

Sunday is the day where the coverage of rain will be a little higher. With that, temperatures hold in the upper 80s. Be prepared to get wet Sunday afternoon and evening. Next week, rain chances are down and temperatures are back in the lower to middle 90s.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion