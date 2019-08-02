Super Jumper recalling several trampolines due to broken welds

Super Jumper announced Thursday it was recalling 23,000 trampolines due to broken railings.

The company said it received 97 reports of broken welds on the metal railings, resulting in four minor injuries.

Affected trampolines include 14-foot trampolines sold with and without enclosures and 16-foot trampolines sold with enclosures. They were sold online at wayfair.com, amazon.com, hayneedle.com, and overstock.com between November 2011 and June 2019 for $200-$400.

All models have the Super Jumper logo printed in the center of the mat, which is black, with gold springs and blue pads covering the springs.

The 14-foot models have six metal legs, while the 16-foot models have eight metal legs.

The company is asking customers to stop using the recalled trampolines and get a free repair kit, which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.

For additional questions or to order a repair kit, call Super Jumper at (866) 757-3636 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PT Monday-Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com, or visit the recall website.