× Police say pedestrian hit by vehicle on University Drive in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of University Drive and Putman Drive.

Emergency crews took a woman to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Randy Owens with Huntsville Police says the woman was not in the crosswalk at the time.

There are traffic homicide investigators and crime scene investigator working the scene.

We have a crew working to gather more information. Bookmark this story for updates.