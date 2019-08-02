× Mom of infant twins charged with reckless endangerment, children found with multiple ant bites

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Three-month-old twins are being treated at Children’s of Alabama and their mom is facing reckless endangerment charges after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of possible child neglect.

Deputies responded to a home on County Road 125 on July 31 at around 7 p.m.

Capt. Chris Waldrep says when deputies arrived, Lizabeth Ann Landers was outside of the home and they found two 3 1/2-month-old infants inside the home with multiple ant bites that had caused swelling all over their bodies.

Investigators and officials from DHR were called to the home. Emergency crews treated both infants at the scene and took them to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Landers was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and is in the Lawrence County Jail on a $12,000 bond.