ATHENS, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they say is connected to a cloned credit card.

According to authorities, the woman charged over $300 to a cloned credit card at the Athens Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ramsey at (256) 232-0111.

Have you seen her? The woman depicted wearing the pink bandanna is wanted by investigators regarding the use of a cloned credit card for over $300 at the Wal-Mart in Athens. Please call 256-232-0111 for Inv. Ramsey with information. pic.twitter.com/UXYPNQ8UBg — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) August 2, 2019