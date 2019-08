Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A new player had their first practice with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday; Florida State graduate transfer Landon Dickerson has made his way to Tuscaloosa.

The offensive lineman has officially been added to Bama's roster and was out on the practice field with the o-line for the Tide's first practice of fall camp. Dickerson committed to Nick Saban and the Tide program back in June.