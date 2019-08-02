× Florence Police make arrest in wedding crasher case

FLORENCE, Ala. – Friday, Florence Police announced a woman had been arrested in the wedding crasher thefts.

Police said arrested Sandra Lynn Henson, 42, on Thursday.

Authorities stated she turned herself in at the police department in the afternoon. She faces charges of third-degree theft of property and fourth-degree theft of property.

These charges stem from the theft of gifts from two local weddings, according to investigators.

They credited the arrest to “a multitude of tips generated by extensive local and national media coverage.”

Henson was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and was released on $2,500 bond.