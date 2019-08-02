× Entenmann’s cookies recalled due to potential plastic contamination

The maker of Entenmann’s baked products is recalling some of its cookies due to potential plastic in the packages.

Bimbo Bakeries USA issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies in the 5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety. The pouches of cookies could have blue plastic pieces in them, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The plastic isn’t baked into the cookies, but the company said it could be a choking hazard. There have been no reports of injuries.

The cookies in question have “best by” dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2019, UPC code 7203002378 and lot code 1350. The lot code is to the left of the top of the box, underneath the price.

The cookies were sold in 37 states, including Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia.

People who have the cookies should return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the company’s customer relations at 1-800-984-0989.