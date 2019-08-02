Auburn football starts fall practice schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn Tigers are hard at work down on the plains getting ready for the upcoming season as fall camp started Friday, but no one has to prove themselves more than the quarterbacks.

Following Jarrett Stidham's departure, the starting job is now up for grabs and there's two guys who could be considered a front runner for the spot: Bo nix and Joey Gatewood.

Head coach Gus Malzahn still doesn't have an answer on who the starting QB will be come kickoff against Oregon, but he says it's obvious they both want the job.

"You know they're both young guys they're both freshmen they're both competing extremely hard and like I told you before they're desperate for the job and I saw that desperation today," Malzahn said. "Our quarterbacks obviously we threw a lot at them, but I think it's good and for the most part they handled the installation pretty well. You can tell that they've really done a lot of work on their own this summer and that was encouraging to see."