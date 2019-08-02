Auburn basketball releases non-conference schedules

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's basketball team is coming off their historic post season run and now they're looking ahead to next season.
The Tigers released their non-conference schedule for the 2019-2020 season with a total 14 games.
2019-20 Auburn Men's basketball Non-Conference Schedule:
Nov. 1 vs. Eckerd (Exhibition)
Nov. 5 vs. Georgia Southern
Nov. 8 vs. Davidson (Veterans Classic)
Nov. 12 at South Alabama
Nov. 15 vs. Cal State Northridge (Legends Classic)
Nov. 18 vs. Colgate (Legends Classic)
Nov. 25 vs. New Mexico (Legends Classic)
Nov. 26 vs. Richmond/Wisconsin (Legends Classic)
Dec. 5 vs. Furman
Dec. 14 vs. Saint Louis (Mike Slive Invitational)
Dec. 19 vs. NC State
Dec. 21 vs. Lehigh
Dec. 29 vs. Lipscomb
Jan. 25 vs. Iowa State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
The women's non-conference shedule has been released as well.
2019-20 Auburn Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 6 vs. Wofford
Nov. 14 vs. Old Dominion
Nov. 21 at UAB
Nov. 24 vs. St. Joseph's
Nov. 29 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Nov. 30 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Dec. 1 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)
Dec. 4 at South Alabama
Dec. 7 at TCU
Dec. 15 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 20 vs. Southern (Miami Tournament)
Dec. 21 vs. UNC Asheville/at Miami (Miami Tournament)
Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville State