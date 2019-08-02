Auburn basketball releases non-conference schedules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn men's basketball team is coming off their historic post season run and now they're looking ahead to next season.

The Tigers released their non-conference schedule for the 2019-2020 season with a total 14 games.

2019-20 Auburn Men's basketball Non-Conference Schedule:

Nov. 1 vs. Eckerd (Exhibition)

Nov. 5 vs. Georgia Southern

Nov. 8 vs. Davidson (Veterans Classic)

Nov. 12 at South Alabama

Nov. 15 vs. Cal State Northridge (Legends Classic)

Nov. 18 vs. Colgate (Legends Classic)

Nov. 25 vs. New Mexico (Legends Classic)

Nov. 26 vs. Richmond/Wisconsin (Legends Classic)

Dec. 5 vs. Furman

Dec. 14 vs. Saint Louis (Mike Slive Invitational)

Dec. 19 vs. NC State

Dec. 21 vs. Lehigh

Dec. 29 vs. Lipscomb

Jan. 25 vs. Iowa State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

The women's non-conference shedule has been released as well.

2019-20 Auburn Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Wofford

Nov. 14 vs. Old Dominion

Nov. 21 at UAB

Nov. 24 vs. St. Joseph's

Nov. 29 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Nov. 30 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Dec. 1 vs. TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase)

Dec. 4 at South Alabama

Dec. 7 at TCU

Dec. 15 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Dec. 20 vs. Southern (Miami Tournament)

Dec. 21 vs. UNC Asheville/at Miami (Miami Tournament)

Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville State