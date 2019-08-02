Animal emergency clinic now open 24/7/365

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A local animal emergency clinic is now offering their services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

When your pet has an emergency and needs help, they need to be seen as quickly as possible. Primary care clinics aren't always open to take care of the hurting pet.

That's why the Animal Emergency & Critical Care Center of North Alabama has decided to permanently open their doors.

They aren't an alternative to a primary care doctor, but an "assistant" for when a pet needs to be checked out quickly in the need of an emergency. An associate veterinarian at the clinic says they are the only emergency clinic in the north Alabama area accepting pets 24 / 7 / 365.

"Being 24/7 allows us to have better communication with the primary care veterinarians in the area," says Dr. Dawn Tucker. "This is important because nobody expects an emergency to happen and having one central location that everybody knows about, and can get to as quick as they can, is very important."

The Animal Emergency & Critical Care clinic can be found at 2112 Memorial Pkwy Southwest in Huntsville.