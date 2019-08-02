Alabama football kicks off fall practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Coming off a somewhat unexpected blowout loss in the National Championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide is looking to redeem themselves this season and the training is now officially underway.

The Tide's fall practice schedule kicked off Friday with a helmets and shorts practice, dictated by NCAA rules to ease back into the swing of things; the team will get into shells and eventually full pads soon.

The Tide will continue practice Saturday afternoon,which is also fan day so practice is open to the public.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple starters on the Tide roster will be limited in practice for at least part of fall camp.

Defensive end and former James Clemens Jet LaBryan Ray suffered an ankle injury earlier this summer and tight end Miller Forristall sustained a foot injury; both players had surgery and both are expected to be good to go in time for Alabama's opening game against Duke.