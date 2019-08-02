Construction may hinder school traffic at East Limestone High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - The hallways of East Limestone High School will be full of students come Monday morning.

Faculty and staff are excited to welcome students back, but their journey to school might be a little challenging because of unfinished construction.

The principal said he's remaining optimistic.

"It shouldn't cause a problem at all. We encourage all parents as usual at the beginning of the school year, there may be a few issues with traffic but we do encourage them to come out a little early," explained Louis Berry.

According to Limestone County District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner, the construction is behind schedule but there's nothing the county can do at the moment.

Principal Berry said many factors contributed to the need for a wider road.

"That construction is necessary in this area. Enrollment is going up, a lot of subdivisions growing. So, we need definitely to have that road widened."

The school has an off-road side lot for bus drop offs that will not be impacted by the continuing road work.

Berry said the road work may seem like a burden, but the result will be well worth the wait.

"I know timing sometimes is not the way we actually want it to be but we appreciate our county commissioners for helping in widening the road here in front of east limestone high school," Berry added.

The county commission says the contractors have 20 days or so days left on their contract.

Once the contract expires, the county can intervene.