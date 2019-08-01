Wreck blocks traffic on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Two people were injured in a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur early Thursday afternoon.

The wreck between a vehicle and a semi truck happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

One person had minor injuries, according to a Decatur spokeswoman. Another was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, she said.

Traffic began moving again in both directions around 1:30 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

