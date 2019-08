Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - It is officially football season and the UNA Lions are gearing up for their first season in Division I.

The Lions kicked off fall camp with a helmets only practice on Wednesday, and they'll keep practicing throughout the month of August as they get ready for their season opener against Western Illinois on August 29.

Coming off a 7-3 season last year, the Lions have a total of 13 starters returning, including senior quarterback Christian Lopez.