The search is on for a superintendent of Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Schools Board of Education is getting some schooling of its own by the Alabama Association of School Boards, hired for $6000 to help with the search for a new superintendent.

The district is looking for a superintendent to fill the rest of the vacant term through December 31, 2022. The application window is open now, and the application is available here.

For the district, AASB is the right choice to handle the search, said Dave Weis, board president.

"They will be the collector of all the resumes, letters of interest, and applications for the job," he said.

Thursday, the board held a workshop with AASB to talk more about the search.

"This is about learning how to do this properly. As you know, our superintendent is elected by the voters so it isn't something we do regularly to appoint a superintendent. In order to get it right, and do it right, we feel that having AASB coming in and provide us with some training will help us get it right."

Once the application window closes, AASB will vet each candidate and provide the board with a list of the top 5 or top 6. Then, the board will take it from there, Weis said.

"We will conduct interviews, and meet with the candidates. From there we will make our decision," he explained.

They have October as a somewhat optimistic goal.

"October is a good benchmark, and then we will adjust from there," Weis said.

Ideally, Weis said they want someone in place before Christmas. They have 180 days from Massey's vacancy to make their decision.

With the start of school right around the corner, Weis said the search will not impact the first day of classes.

"Leadership is in place, the teachers are there and they are ready to go," he said.