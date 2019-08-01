Six Flags now hiring the scariest employees for Fright Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Six Flags Over Georgia is now hiring 300 employees for the annual Fright Fest.

The park is holding casting calls over the next several weeks, specifically looking to hire singers, dancers, scare actors, zombies, monster and more.

Fright Fest begins September 21 and continues through November 2 on select nights. This year, Fright Fest will feature six blood-curdling scare zones, five terrifying haunted mazes and four frightening good shows. In all, Fright Fest will haunt those who dare to enter with 15 eerie attractions and hundreds of monsters lurking in the park.

All applicants must apply online first at www.sixflagsjob.com and be at least 16 years of age or older.

For Fright Fest, you must be able to work the final two weekends of September and all weekends in October, including Friday evenings.

Auditions are currently underway. Check the event listing for dates and times. Apply online here: