Police dashcam captures plane’s emergency landing on Washington road

PARKLAND, Wash. - A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on Pacific Avenue in Parkland, Wash., and a trooper's dashcam captured the whole thing on video.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the plane's fuel system malfunctioned while flying from Yelm to Boeing Field in Seattle.

The pilot was forced to land the plane around 8:15 a.m. on Pacific Avenue between 135th and 143rd.

Trooper Thompson just happened to be on patrol on Pacific Avenue when he saw the plane about to make the emergency landing.

"After 21 years with the patrol, this is a first for him."

Dashcam video obtained by Q13 News shows the plane flying low. The trooper then makes a U-turn and follows the small plane as it safely lands - coming to a stop just before reaching an intersection.

The trooper and the pilot pushed the plane off of the road and into a nearby parking lot.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.