Officials search for missing Gadsden woman

Gadsden officials are looking for Alison Hope Mayne who may be in danger.

Alison Hope Mayne was reported missing by family members on July 29th, 2019, according to officials.

Ms. Mayne is a 22-year-old white female, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5’05” and weighs approximately 155 lbs. She also has a piercing in her top lip.

They say Ms. Mayne was last seen leaving her Walnut Park residence in Gadsden, on July 25th, around 1:50 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since. Ms. Mayne was wearing black tights, white ¾ sleeve shirt, black sandals, and her hair was in a bun when she left.

Ms. Mayne may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

Ms. Mayne’s destination could possibly be in the Birmingham area.