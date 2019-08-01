Nick and Terry Saban host Nick’s Kids Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry held their annual Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon on Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

Nick's Kids awarded $560,000 to 130 nonprofit organizations. There were several Crimson Tide players in attendance signing autographs and taking pictures with the kids in attendance and their families.

Saban says this luncheon is one of his favorite days of the year and he's grateful to be able to help the community.

"A lot of people pick one thing whether it's Ronald McDonald house or pediatric cancer or whatever it might be, but we've always looked at it like there's so many people out there and so many organizations that try to help children and try to help young people that we'd like to try to benefit and support them all," Saban said. "We really appreciate what all the people do who support the kids every day of their life and the sacrifices that they make, so it's kinda special to honor them."