The Los Angeles Chargers signed defensive tackle and former Muscle Shoals standout Dee Liner. In a corresponding move, tight end Daniel Helm was waived.

Liner spent part of 2018 with the Kansas Chiefs before signing with the Tennessee Titans for the early part of 2019.

Liner spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career at Arkansas State after transferring from Alabama. He appeared in 28 games over his collegiate career.