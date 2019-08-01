His Way Recovery Center hosts ‘One Small Step’ dinner featuring Homer Hickam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Homer Hickam leads His Way Recovery Center in a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing.

The original ‘Rocket Boy,’ best-selling author, master storyteller, and NASA engineer shares an evening of childhood stories, explores the past and future of the space program, and answers questions from the audience.

Guests enjoy dinner and fun as they support the His Way mission, August 8th, 5-8 pm, at the VBC East Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting 256-859-7377.

Proceeds go to benefit His Way, a residential drug and alcohol recovery center for men.

His Way is a six-month residential drug and alcohol recovery center for men. Located at 582 Shields Road in northeast Huntsville, the His Way campus covers six acres with facilities to house forty residents.

The program consists of proven 12-step recovery materials and classes, individual and group sessions, spiritual counseling and personalized recovery plans, life skills coaching and mentoring, community service projects, professional development and vocational assistance, help navigating the legal and court systems, and personal financial management training.

Residents obtain employment, learn to manage money, identify and resolve root issues, replace destructive patterns with productive habits, and create a sustainable plan for ongoing recovery and successful living after graduation.

Over 50 percent of past His Way’s graduates are still clean and sober today. More information can be found here or by calling 256-859-7377.