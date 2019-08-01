× French’s celebrates National Mustard Day with new ice cream concoction

You’d be forgiven for not having explicit plans for National Mustard Day but French’s wants to make sure you know it’s on Saturday, August 3rd.

In order to celebrate National Mustard Day, America’s largest mustard manufacturer made this wacky concoction.

That’s right!

Your eyes are not deceiving you. They made mustard flavored ice cream!

The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create this bizarre flavor. Some of the staff at People magazine got a sneak preview and report that it’s not as dreadful as you might think.

They describe tasting cotton candy and bubble gum ice cream before the mustard flavor hits you.

Still… French’s must know it’s not going to have mass appeal because the yellow goo is only going to be available for a few days in Los Angeles and New York.