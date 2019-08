× Dramatic store video shows robbery at Madison Walgreens

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police are looking three suspects accused of robbing a Walgreens.

Officials say these three individuals robbed the Walgreen’s on Highway 72 in Madison on Monday, July 26th. According to police, these suspects were armed.

If you can help Madison Police identify any of the subjects seen in this video, email tellmpd.com or call Madison PD Investigator Danny Pettus at 256-772-6243.