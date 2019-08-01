Deputies searching for Union Grove store burglar

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies are searching for a man who broke into a store in Union Grove over the weekend.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office released images of the burglar who broke into Union Grove Store July 27. The man was wearing a hat and what appeared to be a blue plaid. He also had a belt tied around his mouth and nose, presumably in an effort to hide his face.

The belt-faced bandit threw a brick through the front door of the store and took several items from inside.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to contact Investigator Jordan Elliott with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.