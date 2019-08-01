Broken and dirty equipment found during recent health inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Buffalo Wild Wings

22099 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, AL 35613

Score: 79

Violations:

The inspector found the water temperature for the back hand sink was too low.

Three compartment kitchen sinks didn't have enough sanitizer.

The dish machine did not reach the minimum temperature for proper sanitization.

A handwashing sink was being used as a dump sink.

__________________________________________________

Madison County

Greenbrier Restaurant

27028 Old Hwy 20, Madison, AL 35756

Score: 80

Violations:

Damaged fryer baskets.

The dish machine was not dispensing sanitizer.

Not reheating bbq to 165 prior to placing in hot holding.

Dirty ice maker.

The dish machine and ice maker violations were corrected by the follow-up. The manager says all other violations have also been corrected.

________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Zoës Kitchen

4800 Whitesburg Dr. Ste 42, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 98

Modern meets Mediterranean at Zoës Kitchen on Whitesburg drive in Huntsville.

A company with Alabama roots -- they showcase fresh, natural ingredients that are comforting at the same time.

Their steak kabobs are char-grilled with a mostarda sauce making for a sweet and smokey profile. They pair it with flavorful turmeric rice, a side green salad and pita.

Their Mediterranean salad trio bowl includes well seasoned grilled chicken over three grains -- quinoa, pesto farro and cauliflower rice. Salsa verde, feta and tzatziki pull all the flavors together.

Many of their dishes feature their signature spice blend that they have available for purchase along with their own take on Greek dressing.

The decor is bright and fun with an artwork homage to the Rocket City. This location pulled a cool score of 98.