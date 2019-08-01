× Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival kicks off Aug. 2nd

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to tap your toes.

The 10th annual Main Street Music Festival is coming to downtown Albertville for two days, August 2nd and 3rd. This festival is family-friendly and has activities for everyone! The festival will have vendors, food, live music, and plenty of fun for the kiddos.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Music starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday with performances by Whiskey Myers and the Marshall Tucker Band.

The music on Saturday starts at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Ashley McBryde and Easton Corbin.

The stage is located next to the Downtown Albertville Farmers Market.

Kids activities such as a Ninja Climb and Swings will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This event is free to attend but organizers ask you to leave pets at home.