Alabama A&M football holds first press conference of 2019 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Guess what August means? Football season is back and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are ready to get started with the 2019 season.

Head coach Connell Maynor held his first press conference of the season on Thursday; Maynor says his players are ready to go and he thinks they can prove a lot this year.

"I think everybody's excited you know the coaching staff is definitely excited the players are excited I think they're ready to go prove that they're a championship quality team," Maynor said. "You know they're excited some of those guys think they got snobbed in the all conference preseason teams and that's good and that gives you something to fight for I always tell them you can prove somebody right or you can prove somebody wrong."

The Bulldogs have quite a few players coming back on both sides of the ball, and new defensive coordinator Granville Eastman hopes to play a key role in this upcoming season.

"We've been in a transition period here defensively since I got here in January and I thought we had some real good productive practices this spring just laying the foundation for what we want to accomplish and changing the defense moving to an even four down lineman in front and I thought really our strength was upfront," Eastman said.

The Bulldogs' first practice will be Saturday, August 3.