Women of NASA: Panelists Talk about Culture and Roles at MSFC

Discussion about the changing role of women in rocket development at Marshall Space Flight Center. Six panelists share experiences and stories about culture, NASA and the future. Recorded April 2019. Features Ann McNair, Teresa Vanhooser, Angela Walker, Sandy Coleman, Mary Beth Koelbl and Lisa McCollum.

ES12: Women of NASA

