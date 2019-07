× Teenage girl killed in ATV wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County authorities said a teenager was killed in an ATV wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a teenage girl was killed in the wreck, which happened near Blackburn Road and Highway 72.

BREAKING: LCSO is working an ATV accident in the 16000 block of Blackburn road with a confirmed fatality of a teenage girl. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 31, 2019

