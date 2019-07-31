× Source: Trash Pandas set April 15 home opener date

MADISON, Ala. – We are less than 365 days until the Rocket City Trash Pandas take the field for their inaugural season, and we have an update as to when that first game will be.

A source close to the team has indicated that the Trash Pandas will open up their 2020 home schedule on April 15 against the Mississippi Braves.

The stadium the Trash Pandas will call home is being built at the Town Madison development off Zierdt Road. The team’s owner said recently construction was ahead of schedule to be completed Jan. 15.

The team also revealed its uniforms earlier this summer.