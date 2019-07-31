Reminders for Madison County residents participating in new recycling program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, AL. – The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) wants to give Madison County residents a few reminders as the new curbside recycling program launches on Thursday, August 1.

54,000 residents signed up for the program in phase one. The Solid Waste Disposal Authority says if you haven't received your new cart yet, be patient, it's on the way.

"What we're trying to do right now is concentrate on the people that get pickups the first week. There are roughly 11,000 carts that haven't been delivered yet but they will have collection during the fourth week of August. We are being very systematic about it," says SWDA Executive Director Doc Holladay.

Cart deliveries are scheduled over the next several weeks and all residents who joined by June 28th should have theirs by their first official collection date in August.

Holladay says if you are scheduled for week one pickup and still haven't received your cart, please contact them online at recycling-alliance.com through the contact tab.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority wants to make sure all residents in the City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and Madison County who receive a cart have the following information:

Each cart will have a flyer attached that will show the residents their pickup day. If residents didn't receive a flyer and are unsure of their pickup day, they can visit recycling-alliance.com or call (256) 801-CART.

A downloadable annual calendar is available at recycling-alliance.com.

You can begin placing recyclables in your cart from the day your cart is delivered until your first pickup day.

Each cart will have instructions of what you can and cannot recycle in the carts.

Carts must be at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on pickup day.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority asks you to double-check the lids of the roll-out carts for what commodities are accepted.

"Our program is really the same that its always been with the exception of batteries and used motor oil, which people can now take to Household Hazardous Waste Facility Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1055 A Cleaner Way, Huntsville, AL 35805," says Holladay.

For more information on the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and what items are accepted there, click here.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority says there will be a rolling sign up period for the new curbside recycling program.

"The second phase will start as soon as we get the 11,000 carts out right now that still need to be placed at residences," says Holladay.

If residents did not sign up to receive a cart and wish to participate in the new, free program, they can still do so by visiting recycling-alliance.com or by calling (256) 801-CART.

If you have an old 18-gallon bin that you would like to recycle, please leave it on the curb on your first cart pickup date. If you would like to keep your old bin, you can do so.