× Police: Man left child in car while he stole from store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police say a man left a toddler in a car for an hour while he was in a store stealing merchandise.

Travis Gill Sasser, 27, was arrested Tuesday.

Huntsville police said Sasser left his son, who is just under 2 years old, in a vehicle at the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway. Sasser then went into the store and shoplifted a $259 blender, they said.

Sasser ran out of the store, put the blender in his car, shut the door and locked it, police said. He then realized he didn’t have his keys. Police said he had dropped the keys while running out of Walmart. After realizing the boy was in a locked car, he called 911, according to police.

Officers said when they arrived and looked at video surveillance in the store, they realized Sasser had been in the store for about an hour while his child was outside in the car.

Police arrested Sasser on charges of fourth-degree theft and third-degree domestic violence.

Madison County Jail records indicated his bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.