Newlywed charged with assaulting wife

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged an Athens man with assaulting a woman he’d been married to for about a month.

Jovante Sullivan, 32, is charged with domestic violence strangulation and harassment.

Investigators said Sullivan strangled his wife during an altercation on Mill Valley Drive July 21 and shoved the woman’s 2-year-old daughter into a wall. The child is not biologically related to Sullivan, authorities said.

Sulllivan left the home before authorities arrived. He was arrested Tuesday.

Sullivan was on probation when he was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested in Madison County in 2017 for domestic violence strangulation, shooting into an occupied vehicle and third-degree burglary.

Bond had not been set for Sullivan as of Wednesday morning.