Missing Senior Alert issued out of Foley

The Foley Police Department needs help finding Guarry Michael James.

Mr. James is a 70-year-old white male with green eyes and brown hair and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Mr. James is 5’7” and 150 pounds.

He was last seen at his residence in the 3800 block of Linton Lane in Foley, Alabama on July 15, 2019.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Guarry Michael James, please contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.

