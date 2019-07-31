Man who escaped work release among DeKalb Co. arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man who escaped from work release in Marshall County was arrested Sunday night in DeKalb County, authorities said Wednesday.

William Harry Humphries Jr., 45, was caught after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 168 in Kilpatrick around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were conducting a two-day saturation of the Kilpatrick area when he was arrested.

Humphries and a woman in the vehicle with him, Brenda Buckelew, 38, of Horton, had 18 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle with them when they were stopped, authorities said.

Humphries was charged with drug distribution and drug paraphernalia possession. He also faces charges in Marshall County of second- and third-degree escape and failure to appear on a receiving stolen property charge.

Buckelew was charged with drug distribution and drug paraphernalia possession.

