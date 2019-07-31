Isolated storms can produce highly localized heavy rain and wind damage

Some of the nastiest storms of the year happen in the summer season, but they are not always ‘severe’ like the powerful, destructive storms of Spring and Fall (the ones that bring the extreme winds and tornadoes).

Summer storms are more simple than the severe storms of the other seasons: updrafts and downdrafts. Hot, humid air rises (quickly) creating the storm, but eventually that air cools, condenses out water vapor, and gets too heavy for the updraft to hold.

This is at Winchester and Homer Nance in New Market this afternoon. Crazy rainfall! #alwx pic.twitter.com/D4bCv7eSWF — WHNT (@whnt) July 31, 2019

That’s when it crashes to the ground in what we call a ‘downburst.’ Those downbursts can fall to the ground at up to 100 miles per hour, and when they hit the ground all of that energy spreads out on the ground as damaging winds.

Watch the downburst signature over SE Lincoln Co. Wednesday afternoon. The red (outbound from the radar) and green (inbound to the radar) wind fields moving away from each other show potential for very strong winds. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/r6dcJBp5l7 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) July 31, 2019

It does not matter if the wind is swirling in a funnel with a Tornado Warning or if it’s blowing along the ground in a straight line; wind gusts that high are dangerous.

Anytime there’s a storm in the area, take it seriously: especially if there is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning!

