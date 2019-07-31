Huntsville K-9 tracks down man accused of climbing through ex-girlfriend’s window

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police arrested a man accused of climbing through his ex-girlfriend’s window and threatening her after finding a man in her home.

Officers responded to the home on Thomas Road after receiving the call around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said the offender, identified as 37-year-old Samuel Harris, fled the scene when they were called.

Officers said Harris continued to run away after being spotted. K-9 Bear was able to track Harris down to Newson Road and take him into custody after biting his arm.

Harris was treated at Huntsville Hospital for his injuries. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with burglary.