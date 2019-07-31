Cornerstone Church of Christ in Florence hosting fundraiser for Haiti Aug. 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Faith and football will come together for a special event on Saturday, August 3.

The event will help raise funds to support children in Haiti.

It's connected with Harry's Home for Children and Bonnette School. The elementary school not only offers education to children living in the home but also to children in the Bonnette community.

The event will be held at Cornerstone Church of Christ on HWY 20 in Florence. From 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. attendees will be able to meet former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville and former Alabama star Antonio Langham.

The two will provide insights and inspiration from their time on the field. There will also be an autograph session, silent auction and refreshments.

Advanced registration is required at liberteministries.org

The suggested donation is $25.