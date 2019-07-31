× Braves bolster bullpen adding Greene as closer

The Atlanta Braves have acquired closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers for two minor leaguers.

The 30-year-old Greene went 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this season for the rebuilding Tigers. Now he’ll have a chance to help Atlanta’s bullpen. The NL East leaders also added reliever Chris Martin this week in a trade with Texas.

Detroit receives left-hander Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte from the Braves.

Luke Jackson has 17 saves for the Braves this year but has a 3.96 ERA. Atlanta blew a three-run lead in the late innings at Washington on Wednesday before recovering to win in the 10.

Greene was mostly a starter in his first two big league seasons but has pitched almost exclusively in relief since 2016. He had 32 saves but a 5.12 ERA in 2018. This season has been much more successful for the right-hander.