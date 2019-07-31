1 dead, 1 injured following wreck on Point Mallard Parkway

DECATUR, Ala. – Officials say one person has died and one person was injured after a wreck on Point Mallard Parkway.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of the parkway near the Refuge Headquarters, just south of Country Club Road.

According to officials, one person has died and one person received non-life threatening injuries.

Please avoid the area.

