Unplug from technology at Huntsville Madison County Public Library

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ever wanted to unplug from all technology for an hour, but didn’t know what to do?

Huntsville Madison County Public Library might have a solution for you.

Every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the Eleanor E. Murphy Branch is encouraging everyone to set aside some time away from screens.

To help, the library will have coloring sheets, playing cards, origami paper and stationery for writing letters.

If none of these sound appealing, don’t worry. The library encourages patrons to bring their own activities as well.

For more information, contact Annie Phillips at (256) 881-5620 or aphillips@hmcpl.org.