Tennessee man charged with sexually exploiting a minor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – A Lawrenceburg man is accused of sharing images of child pornography on social media.

David Treadwell, 38, was arrested Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it began investigating after receiving a tip that Treadwell was sharing images.

Treadwell was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.