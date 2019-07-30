Tennessee man charged with sexually exploiting a minor

Posted 4:36 pm, July 30, 2019, by

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. – A Lawrenceburg man is accused of sharing images of child pornography on social media.

David Treadwell, 38, was arrested Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it began investigating after receiving a tip that Treadwell was sharing images.

Treadwell was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.