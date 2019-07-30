One man arrested after locking a woman inside a UAH classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville man is in jail after being charged with unlawful imprisonment and burglary.

The two misdemeanors came from an attack that happened on the University of Alabama in Huntsville's campus.

UAH spokesman Ray Garner told us that last weekend a man, who is not a student at UAH, followed a woman into a classroom.

Kevin Brown, 35, locked the woman in a classroom against her will. Garner says they argued, and he pushed the woman onto the ground.

Others outside of the room heard her scream and called police.

"In her attempt to escape he pushed her to the floor but she was not injured so there's no assault charges. Keith Brown was the individual who was arrested and he's in Madison County jail even to this point," said Garner.

Brown is in the Madison County Jail with a $21,000 bond.

Garner says since Brown was arrested so quickly, there was no threat to the campus so they did not notify the school.

He says this is an unusual event for UAH but he feels that it was handled well by the UAH Police Department.