Officials looking for Huntsville woman connected to assault, theft

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Amy Lynn Schemel.

Officials say they obtained two warrants for Amy Lynn Schemel, 29, regarding the July 27th assault on Jordan Nicholas and theft of a 2010 black Toyota Camry.

Schemel is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs 160 pounds. Schemel is wanted for first-degree assault and first-degree theft of property.

Schemel was last seen driving the black Camry with the tag 47WL825 on July 27.

Anyone that may have information on Shemel’s location is asked to contact Investigator S Finley at (256) 533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.