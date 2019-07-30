Mickey Haddock speaks on targeting rule change at Huntsville Quarterback Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mickey Haddock spent 25 years as a college football official, spending 15 of those years in the SEC before retiring from his on field duties. He currently works as a replay official.

The former Mayor of Florence, Haddock, was the special guest speaker Tuesday at The Ledges for the Huntsville Quarterback Club, and he spoke on the targeting rule change for this upcoming season.

"If we can't confirm all aspects then we can't let the play stand," said Haddock. "We either got to overturn it, or we got to confirm it so that's gonna be one of the changes and one of the things that's happened with the rules is it has really educated the players on what's expected of them on personal and player safety."